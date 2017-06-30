Body found along N.Y. shoreline identified as missing Pa. woman
A body found along an upstate New York lake was identified Wednesday as a Pennsylvania woman who went missing from her home in June. Karen Laclair's body had a fishing rope around her neck and an anchor tied around her upper torso.
