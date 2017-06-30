Boat at Center of Murder Case Remains Docked on Bayfront
As the Karen Leclair murder investigation moves forward, the fishing vessel at the center of this case remains docked on Erie Investigators executed a second search warrant on the Doris-M on Wednesday, to recover additional nylon rope, which they say was used to tie Mrs. Leclair to an anchor. On July 4, Mrs. Leclair's body was found in Lake Erie, about six miles off of the shore of Dunkirk, New York.
