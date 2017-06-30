AHNA announces garden walk

The Academy Heights Neighborhood Association will hold its 2017 Dunkirk Garden Delights Garden Walk on Sunday, with gardens available for viewing from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This year a total of eight gardens, including the Dunkirk High School Bi-Centennial Garden, will be available for walk-through tours with the owners on hand to answer questions. All gardens are within reasonable walking distance in the AHNA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.