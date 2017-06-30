AHNA announces garden walk

AHNA announces garden walk

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Observer

The Academy Heights Neighborhood Association will hold its 2017 Dunkirk Garden Delights Garden Walk on Sunday, with gardens available for viewing from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This year a total of eight gardens, including the Dunkirk High School Bi-Centennial Garden, will be available for walk-through tours with the owners on hand to answer questions. All gardens are within reasonable walking distance in the AHNA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Parks 6 min Stan 46
New biker gang/club in sheridan on route 5 5 hr BOTR 4
for everyone on welfare get ready for your free... (Jan '17) 7 hr Fredonian 23
Who do you got to sleep with to get a job aroun... 22 hr Perplexed 4
News Hotel is piece to lakefront Wed Realist 5
A sam and sons Wed Jasper 1
dk bandits (Jun '13) Wed Wraith MC 361
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,681 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC