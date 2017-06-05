Worship revival taking place at Fairgrounds
Chautauqua Revival, a tent revival taking place at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds, kicked off a weekend of services Wednesday night. Inner City Action holds these revival services around the country and was invited by th Christian Worship Center in Fredonia to visit Dunkirk.
