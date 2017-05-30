Veterans offered free dental care by ...

Veterans offered free dental care by Aspen Dental June 24

On June 24, nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices will open their doors to provide free dental care for thousands of veterans across the nation. Local veterans can call 1-844-AspenHMM to schedule an appointment at a participating office in the Buffalo area, including locations in Blasdell and Dunkirk.

Dunkirk, NY

