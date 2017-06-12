Traffic stop nets alleged warrant jumper, narcotics medley
Two subjects were taken into custody early Tuesday; one had an outstanding warrant from the city of Dunkirk, and the other allegedly had a plethora of narcotics and paraphernalia in her pocketbook. Erie County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on Southwestern Boulevard in the town of Brant just before 1 a.m., according to reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DJ Joe Gould
|1 hr
|Barfly
|13
|Farmers Market
|8 hr
|Angry taxpayer
|6
|Stolen cemetery flowers
|11 hr
|Angry
|3
|What is going on at Dr. Barnes office? (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Holly
|79
|City Parks
|Thu
|snowman
|11
|Ryan Hudson
|Jun 14
|Disgusted
|2
|Max D Thompson
|Jun 12
|Arby
|8
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC