Traffic stop nets alleged warrant jumper, narcotics medley

Tuesday Jun 13

Two subjects were taken into custody early Tuesday; one had an outstanding warrant from the city of Dunkirk, and the other allegedly had a plethora of narcotics and paraphernalia in her pocketbook. Erie County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on Southwestern Boulevard in the town of Brant just before 1 a.m., according to reports.

