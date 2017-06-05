Sun sets, Dunkirk gathers

Sun sets, Dunkirk gathers

OBSERVER Photo by Ann Belcher The vibrant sunset was the setting for Revitalize Dunkirk's third annual Bring Your Own Chair, or BYOC, sunset watch. Every evening, the same event takes place over Lake Erie - whether commuting from work or school, finishing dinner, or putting children to bed, residents may view the sunset from their windows.

