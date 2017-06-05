Sun sets, Dunkirk gathers
OBSERVER Photo by Ann Belcher The vibrant sunset was the setting for Revitalize Dunkirk's third annual Bring Your Own Chair, or BYOC, sunset watch. Every evening, the same event takes place over Lake Erie - whether commuting from work or school, finishing dinner, or putting children to bed, residents may view the sunset from their windows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Max D Thompson
|Sun
|Freakdonian
|7
|Music at the pier
|Sun
|ABC
|4
|Reward offered for information regarding vandal...
|Sun
|Tay672
|1
|1986 fatal car-train accident on Doughty Street (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Piss off
|91
|DJ Joe Gould
|Fri
|Clinton h blewus
|8
|Wright Park Courts
|Fri
|schitbags
|10
|Hablas espanol? City wants Spanish-speaking fir...
|Jun 8
|NewYorker
|20
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC