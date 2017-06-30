Silver Creek student wins Laurel Run ...

Silver Creek student wins Laurel Run logo design contest

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Observer

Silver Creek High School student Sean Marchant has won the contest to design the logo for the 2017 Laurel Run. The design created by Marchant was selected the winner from among dozens of designs submitted by students at area high schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Parks 3 hr Williy 29
Music at the pier 4 hr Jeff 6
News Pacifica Hybrid production resumes in Ontario a... 7 hr what it take 2 quit 1
Women staying with drug dealers Jun 28 Carlitacarmina 6
Bill Matteson (Sep '16) Jun 27 Cindy 24
Best stores to use a fake for beer Jun 26 Anonymous 1
News Hotel is piece to lakefront Jun 26 wish i could move 4
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at June 30 at 10:31PM EDT

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC