Silver Creek student wins Laurel Run logo design contest
Silver Creek High School student Sean Marchant has won the contest to design the logo for the 2017 Laurel Run. The design created by Marchant was selected the winner from among dozens of designs submitted by students at area high schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Parks
|3 hr
|Williy
|29
|Music at the pier
|4 hr
|Jeff
|6
|Pacifica Hybrid production resumes in Ontario a...
|7 hr
|what it take 2 quit
|1
|Women staying with drug dealers
|Jun 28
|Carlitacarmina
|6
|Bill Matteson (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|Cindy
|24
|Best stores to use a fake for beer
|Jun 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Hotel is piece to lakefront
|Jun 26
|wish i could move
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC