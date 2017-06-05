Run to benefit disabled veterans June 17
The Sons of Liberty will be holding its third annual Disabled American Veteran Run on June 17 beginning at Post 1017 in Dunkirk. Registration for the event is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with the run beginning at noon from the post at 113 Deer St. The event will include a Chinese auction, a pig roast with all the fixings, 50/50 drawing and include the band, Kozmo Jax.
