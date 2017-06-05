Reward offered for information regard...

Reward offered for information regarding vandalized vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Observer

Submitted Photo This vehicle, belonging to Melissa Burnett, was damaged Sunday night while she was working at a Dunkirk nursing home. When Melissa Burnett left her shift at a Dunkirk nursing home, she was shocked to see that her car windows had been smashed, and her wallet stolen - an incident which leaves Burnett offering a $500 reward to anyone who can share information leading to the arrest of the two individuals caught on tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DJ Joe Gould 15 hr Dk bandy 7
News Hablas espanol? City wants Spanish-speaking fir... 15 hr Julio 18
3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory 15 hr Rum runner 53
Wright Park Courts 17 hr Citizen 9
Dunkirk Stabbing Tue Dunk 11
News Chautauqua County Six leaders of significance Tue wow 3
Nut Job Tue Vince 7
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,684 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC