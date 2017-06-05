Reward offered for information regarding vandalized vehicle
Submitted Photo This vehicle, belonging to Melissa Burnett, was damaged Sunday night while she was working at a Dunkirk nursing home. When Melissa Burnett left her shift at a Dunkirk nursing home, she was shocked to see that her car windows had been smashed, and her wallet stolen - an incident which leaves Burnett offering a $500 reward to anyone who can share information leading to the arrest of the two individuals caught on tape.
