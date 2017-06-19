Retrospective
The annual spring banquet honoring Dunkirk teachers past and present was held recently at the Kosciuszko Club. More than 70 teachers met to pay tribute to Margaret Mahaney, the 1987 Colman Award winner, and two retirees, Janice M. Tramuta and Margaret G. Temple.
