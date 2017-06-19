PVCS graduates 50 students from Class...

PVCS graduates 50 students from Class of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Observer

After convening as a collective unit for one last time, 50 Pine Valley Central School seniors are now ready to face the world as high school graduates. The Pine Valley school district held its 69th commencement ceremonies Sunday in the high school gym, where the PVCS Class of 2017 received their high school diplomas and well wishes in their future endeavors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Matteson (Sep '16) 3 hr JohnD 22
City Parks 18 hr Willie 20
Music at the pier Jun 22 MAK 5
Farmers Market Jun 20 Fredonian 11
Whose Pet Turkey...? Jun 20 Fredonian 4
Max D Thompson Jun 20 Dk OG 9
Women staying with drug dealers Jun 20 Ohboo 5
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Chautauqua County was issued at June 26 at 4:17AM EDT

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC