PVCS graduates 50 students from Class of 2017
After convening as a collective unit for one last time, 50 Pine Valley Central School seniors are now ready to face the world as high school graduates. The Pine Valley school district held its 69th commencement ceremonies Sunday in the high school gym, where the PVCS Class of 2017 received their high school diplomas and well wishes in their future endeavors.
