Pine Valley adds new principal

On the tail-end of the 2016-17 school year, the Pine Valley Board of Education welcomed its new junior/senior high school Principal John Sheffield, following the recent resignation of former Principal Jerry Parisi. "John comes from a long-time administrative background, and has been strongly better by our multiple committees, multiple interviews and we are delighted to have him on board," Sheffield began.

