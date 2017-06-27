Pine Valley adds new principal
On the tail-end of the 2016-17 school year, the Pine Valley Board of Education welcomed its new junior/senior high school Principal John Sheffield, following the recent resignation of former Principal Jerry Parisi. "John comes from a long-time administrative background, and has been strongly better by our multiple committees, multiple interviews and we are delighted to have him on board," Sheffield began.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women staying with drug dealers
|9 hr
|Carlitacarmina
|6
|City Parks
|Tue
|Cindy
|23
|Bill Matteson (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Cindy
|24
|Best stores to use a fake for beer
|Mon
|Analrapist69
|1
|Hotel is piece to lakefront
|Mon
|wish i could move
|4
|Music at the pier
|Jun 22
|MAK
|5
|Farmers Market
|Jun 20
|Fredonian
|11
