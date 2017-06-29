Pennsylvania man pleads guilty in 201...

Pennsylvania man pleads guilty in 2015 carjacking in Dunkirk

Dimas Colon-Cruz, 37, of Erie, has pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. His co-defendant, Michael Gonzalez-Colon, has already been convicted and sentenced, and a third defendant, Denis Cruz, has charges pending against him.

