Pennsylvania man charged in 2015 Dunkirk carjacking
According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, on July 20, 2015, Gonzalez-Colon traveled with co-defendants Dimas Colon-Cruz and Denis Cruz from Erie, Pennsylvania to Dunkirk on stolen ATVs. Shortly after arriving in Dunkirk, the ATVs were seized by the Dunkirk Police Department, leaving the defendants without transportation.
