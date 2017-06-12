New pocket garden created
Submitted Photo A new garden enhances the intersection of Fifth and Dove streets, a formerly neglected and unattractive corner in the Academy Heights area of the Second Ward in the city of Dunkirk. Mary and Steve Rees, long-time residents of Dove Street, installed this latest in a series of neighborhood corner pocket gardens using a variety of low-maintenance perennial plants from their own yard that should bloom throughout the summer.
