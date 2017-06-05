NCCC Ladies Auxiliary Crowning Dinner...

NCCC Ladies Auxiliary Crowning Dinner June 14

The Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Ladies Auxiliary Crowning Dinner will be held Wednesday, June 14 at the Kettle and Keg, Lakes Shore Drive E., Dunkirk. Cocktails are at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Members should sign up.

