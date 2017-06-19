Marc Ruckman had support from voters,...

Marc Ruckman had support from voters, but on the Village Board he was only one.

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Observer

Marc Ruckman, who abruptly resigned as village trustee earlier this month, understands - probably better than anyone - the frustrations that come with being elected to office as a vocal minority. For the six years he served, his record of voting His problem, however, was he served with trustees - now and in the past - who lack a vision for the village and region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Music at the pier Thu MAK 5
Farmers Market Tue Fredonian 11
Whose Pet Turkey...? Tue Fredonian 4
Max D Thompson Jun 20 Dk OG 9
Women staying with drug dealers Jun 20 Ohboo 5
Juneteenth Jun 20 snowman 6
City Parks Jun 19 Tell us 17
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC