Just between us

A boy, David Jr., was born Monday, May 1, 2017 at Women's and Children's Hospital to David and Joanna Gould of Fredonia. He is the grandson of Don and Deb Gould of Dunkirk and Frank and Peggy Connolly of Mastic, New York.
