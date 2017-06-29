Hotel is piece to lakefront
There are 4 comments on the Observer story from Sunday Jun 25, titled Hotel is piece to lakefront. In it, Observer reports that:
To have a thriving waterfront, you need plenty of activity near the lake. Right now, however, there seems to be too many vacancies along Lake Shore Drive in Dunkirk.
#1 Monday Jun 26
Willie please please please don't let the idiot party planner anywhere near the project. Tell him to get back on the mower or riding around town in the city truck
#2 Monday Jun 26
Of course you're "Not Hector", just a nameless nobody with no brain! See you at the airshow,yet another example of Hectors expertise in planning.
#3 Monday Jun 26
The only thing Hector has expertise at is making people laugh at him.
#4 Monday Jun 26
why a hotel next to a hotel? that is soooooo stupid!!!!!!!!!! why not a nice olive garden, or red lobster, so many other eating places that could go there. Dunkirk has nothing, central ave. is a joke and main st too. Dunkirk is looking like the east side of Buffalo ghetto. all the beautiful house's that once were kept up are now dumps . what happen to beautiful Dunkirk from years ago. this is so sad. you can not even go for a walk anymore afraid too because you'll get jump from all the drugies that are now in the city. the city is gone to HELL. people from out of town that use to live here can not believe what the city has become. so sad! FREDONIA your village is beautiful!! everything looks so clean! your main st and central ave. looks great!! you should be proud!
