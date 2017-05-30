Freeze facility reconsidering city location
A decision to have the Great Lakes Cold Storage facility locate within the city limits could be coming soon, according to Kevin Sanvidge of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. Sanvidge, administrative director and chief executive officer, reported the IDA met with representatives from the cold storage facility, the city of Dunkirk and Fieldbrook Foods on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This website is going to get sued
|2 hr
|Jinks
|16
|Nut Job
|3 hr
|Reaper
|2
|George Rivera escapes Darwin
|9 hr
|a girl
|14
|shannon pagan
|11 hr
|2 live crew
|4
|DJ Joe Gould
|13 hr
|DJ Beard
|4
|Chadwick bay marina (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Terrible stuff in...
|23
|Dunkirk Stabbing
|17 hr
|Dunkirk resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC