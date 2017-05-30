Freeze facility reconsidering city lo...

Freeze facility reconsidering city location

A decision to have the Great Lakes Cold Storage facility locate within the city limits could be coming soon, according to Kevin Sanvidge of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. Sanvidge, administrative director and chief executive officer, reported the IDA met with representatives from the cold storage facility, the city of Dunkirk and Fieldbrook Foods on Thursday.

