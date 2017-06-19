Five Star Urgent Care coming to Dunkirk

Five Star Urgent Care coming to Dunkirk

Another new health care facility is on the horizon for the town of Dunkirk. A Five Star Urgent Care hopes to break ground on Vineyard Drive by this time next year.

