Dunkirk's Hanlon Captures D2 High Jump Title

Emilee Hanlon of Dunkirk claimed the Division II girls high jump championship Saturday during the second day of competition at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships at Union-Endicott High School.

