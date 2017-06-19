Dunkirk Man Sentenced For Threatening Co-Workers With Gun
On Monday, Patrick Swanson, Chautauqua County district attorney, announced that Rolando Rivera-Santos, 42, was handed a determinate sentence of three years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision for a conviction of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Parks
|12 hr
|Willie
|20
|Bill Matteson (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|Fred S
|21
|Music at the pier
|Jun 22
|MAK
|5
|Farmers Market
|Jun 20
|Fredonian
|11
|Whose Pet Turkey...?
|Jun 20
|Fredonian
|4
|Max D Thompson
|Jun 20
|Dk OG
|9
|Women staying with drug dealers
|Jun 20
|Ohboo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC