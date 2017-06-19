Dunkirk Man Sentenced For Threatening...

Dunkirk Man Sentenced For Threatening Co-Workers With Gun

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

On Monday, Patrick Swanson, Chautauqua County district attorney, announced that Rolando Rivera-Santos, 42, was handed a determinate sentence of three years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision for a conviction of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

