Dunkirk man sells crack to the wrong people
Christian Maestre, 27, of East Second Street in Dunkirk, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance on Thursday. At 6:55 p.m., City of Dunkirk Police located and arrested Christian Maestre at 172 King St. on an outstanding City Court arrest warrant charging him with one count each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
