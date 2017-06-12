Dunkirk man accused of sexual relations with a minor
According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, after a joint investigation with the Sheriff's Office, the Dunkirk Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Michael Kelly, 27, of 115 Gazelle St. was charged with promoting a sexual performance of a child, third-degree obscenity and endangering the welfare of a child. It is alleged Kelly had an inappropriate relationship with a female under the age of 17 from April to November 2016.
