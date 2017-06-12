Dunkirk funds youth track program
Keeping older students off the street is one of the goals of a new program that sought funds from the city of Dunkirk. In a walk-on resolution at the recent Common Council meeting, the Dunkirk Time Machine Summer Track & Field program asked the city to use $5,000 of the William Cease Fund, a bequest set aside for the children of Dunkirk.
