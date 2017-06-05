Dunkirk-Fredonia Meals on Wheels volunteers honored

Submitted Photo Dunkirk-Fredonia Meals on Wheels held its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on May 17 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Dunkirk. Pictured from left are: Carol Oliveira, DFMOW board chair; Sylvia Clarke, Volunteer of the Year; Deb Pacos, executive director and Jacqueline Phelps, regional director for Rep. Tom Reed's office.

