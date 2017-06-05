Dunkirk-Fredonia Meals on Wheels volunteers honored
Submitted Photo Dunkirk-Fredonia Meals on Wheels held its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on May 17 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Dunkirk. Pictured from left are: Carol Oliveira, DFMOW board chair; Sylvia Clarke, Volunteer of the Year; Deb Pacos, executive director and Jacqueline Phelps, regional director for Rep. Tom Reed's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunkirk Stabbing
|5 hr
|Dunk
|11
|Hablas espanol? City wants Spanish-speaking fir...
|7 hr
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Chautauqua County Six leaders of significance
|8 hr
|wow
|3
|Wright Park Courts
|20 hr
|Angry taxpayer
|7
|Nut Job
|20 hr
|Vince
|7
|Max D Thompson
|Mon
|a guy with a brain
|2
|DJ Joe Gould
|Sun
|Ed book
|6
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC