Dressed To Impress Doggie Spa coming to Dunkirk

Thursday

Dressed To Impress Doggie Spa LLC is excited to announce the opening of their brand new, state of the art location. The 1,200 square foot facility is located at 186 Lake Shore Drive East in Dunkirk, and is owned and operated by Jeanette Anson.

