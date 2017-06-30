Dressed To Impress Doggie Spa coming to Dunkirk
Dressed To Impress Doggie Spa LLC is excited to announce the opening of their brand new, state of the art location. The 1,200 square foot facility is located at 186 Lake Shore Drive East in Dunkirk, and is owned and operated by Jeanette Anson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam dloniak
|2 hr
|Sad
|1
|Who do you got to sleep with to get a job aroun...
|2 hr
|NewGirlOnTheBlock
|1
|City Parks
|3 hr
|Bob
|35
|Russ Anzalone
|5 hr
|disgusted citizen
|2
|Music at the pier
|Fri
|Jeff
|6
|Women staying with drug dealers
|Jun 28
|Carlitacarmina
|6
|Hotel is piece to lakefront
|Jun 26
|wish i could move
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC