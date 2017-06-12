Dredging a drag at Silver Creek boatlaunch
OBSERVER Photo by Jeremy Izzio While the view of the beach in this photo is a sight to behold, to those who live along Beachview Drive in Silver Creek, it could be a lot more picturesque - if the village would stop dredging. A number of beachfront properties in Silver Creek are having problems with the issues that dredging the creek causes, as proven when a number of residents spoke up at the recent Silver Creek meeting.
