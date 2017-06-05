Concerns raised over stored vacation ...

Concerns raised over stored vacation days for city employees

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Observer

OBSERVERa SPhoto by Amandaa SDedie The Dunkirk Personnel Committee discussed the issue of employees having too many vacation days saved up, which could end up costing the city a ton of money when retirement comes along and they have to pay employees for their unused days. While retirement is a time that many look forward to, for the city of Dunkirk, it could cause some unanticipated problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wright Park Courts 1 hr Grandpa 6
News Hablas espanol? City wants Spanish-speaking fir... 8 hr Educated 9
News Chautauqua County Six leaders of significance 9 hr Highwayman 2
Max D Thompson 10 hr a guy with a brain 2
Nut Job 13 hr Michael 6
DJ Joe Gould Sun Ed book 6
Dunkirk Stabbing Sat Hector 10
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,189 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC