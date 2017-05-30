City man charged in mid-May stabbing

City man charged in mid-May stabbing

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Observer

An 18-year-old Dunkirk man faces first-degree assault charges after he turned himself in for allegedly stabbing a 33-year-old male victim in mid-May. Dunkirk officers responded to Brooks Memorial Hospital for a report of an apparent stabbing victim on May 20. The victim was able to give responding officers a statement regarding the incident, including positively identifying the suspect as Christopher D. Cancel-Vazquez, 18, also from Dunkirk. The alleged incident occurred at East Fourth Street and Park Avenue when a verbal confrontation turned physical.

