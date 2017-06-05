Chautauqua County Six leaders of significance
There are 2 comments on the Observer story from 18 hrs ago, titled Chautauqua County Six leaders of significance.
It was a historic gathering of sorts. The six men who have held the position of Chautauqua County executive recently came together at the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown to reminisce and discuss the importance of the position that was created in the 1970s.
#1 12 hrs ago
6 Leaders of significance according to who. These men have class Chautauqua county millions and millions of dollars
#3 2 hrs ago
George spanos a criminal to the county not a boss
