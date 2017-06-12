Barbara R. (Farnham) Manning

Barbara R. (Farnham) Manning

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Observer

Barbara R. Manning, 69, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Dunkirk, died Monday October 3, 2016 at her home after a brief illness. Surviving are her husband, Robert J. Manning of Delray Beach, FL; her children, Timothy Farnham and Pam Wilson of Buffalo, NY, Jeff and Donnell Carlson of Manhattan, NY and Gabrielle Carlson of Delray Beach, FL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DJ Joe Gould 14 min Barfly 15
Stolen cemetery flowers 9 hr Show Respect 4
Farmers Market 15 hr Angry taxpayer 7
What is going on at Dr. Barnes office? (Jun '10) Jun 15 Holly 79
City Parks Jun 15 snowman 11
Ryan Hudson Jun 14 Disgusted 2
Max D Thompson Jun 12 Arby 8
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at June 17 at 10:50PM EDT

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC