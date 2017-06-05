Arrowhead all the way: Dunkirk to cha...

Arrowhead all the way: Dunkirk to change street names

OBSERVER Photo by Amanda Dedie The town of Dunkirk is proposing changing these two streets from Arrowhead Drive transforming into Chadwick Way, into one street - all Arrowhead Drive. Technology, though it is supposed to make lives easier, can sometimes lead you down the road less traveled, said Dunkirk Town Supervisor Richard Purol, who added that many truck drivers looking for Chadwick Bay have GPSs that get confused, and lead them down Chadwick Way instead.

