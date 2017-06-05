Area police

Randy L. Rice, 65, of Hanover was charged with driving while intoxicated, DWI Per Se and unsafe backing on Saturday. At approximately 6 p.m., Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a vehicle complaint on Route 20 in the Town of Hanover.

