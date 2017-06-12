A long trip from Iraq to Dunkirk

A long trip from Iraq to Dunkirk

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Observer

Submitted Photo First United Presbyterian Church in Dunkirk has a new pastor. Rev. Rami Al Maqdasi arrived in Dunkirk via Buffalo after leaving his native Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DJ Joe Gould 3 hr SickNTired 24
Women staying with drug dealers 5 hr Duncan907 1
Juneteenth 6 hr Fair is fair 1
City Parks 9 hr SickNTired 14
Stolen cemetery flowers Sat Show Respect 4
Farmers Market Sat Angry taxpayer 7
What is going on at Dr. Barnes office? (Jun '10) Jun 15 Holly 79
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC