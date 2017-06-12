A long trip from Iraq to Dunkirk
Submitted Photo First United Presbyterian Church in Dunkirk has a new pastor. Rev. Rami Al Maqdasi arrived in Dunkirk via Buffalo after leaving his native Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DJ Joe Gould
|3 hr
|SickNTired
|24
|Women staying with drug dealers
|5 hr
|Duncan907
|1
|Juneteenth
|6 hr
|Fair is fair
|1
|City Parks
|9 hr
|SickNTired
|14
|Stolen cemetery flowers
|Sat
|Show Respect
|4
|Farmers Market
|Sat
|Angry taxpayer
|7
|What is going on at Dr. Barnes office? (Jun '10)
|Jun 15
|Holly
|79
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC