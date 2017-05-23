Zoning board to weigh in on city housing development
A housing development will be coming to Lake Shore Drive East in Dunkirk if an appeal is granted at Tuesday's zoning board meeting. Potential purchaser of 468 Lake Shore Drive East, Erie Land Development LLC, would like permission to construct eleven 8-unit apartment buildings and car garages, as well as a community building and retail building with four apartments.
