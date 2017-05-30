Three veterans to be honored Memorial...

Three veterans to be honored Memorial Day

Thursday May 25 Read more: Observer

Dunkirk Joint Veterans Council members announced this week there will be three grand marshals. They include: David Baldwin of Fredonia, Joseph S. Gatto of Brocton and Steve Mastrelli of Dunkirk.

