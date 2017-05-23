Teen who ran away from Cayuga Centers found dead 170 miles away in western New York
A 17-year-old who ran away from the Cayuga Centers in Auburn last week was found dead this weekend nearly 170 miles away in Chautauqua County, authorities said. Destani Williams was pronounced dead Saturday at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, according to Chautauqua County officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New sign at Memorial Park
|6 hr
|Todd
|4
|What will it take for Dunkirk to thrive once ag...
|6 hr
|SeekandDestroy
|11
|Mellisa Meadows Druggie
|Tue
|a guy with a brain
|9
|Which Rosas
|Tue
|Angry taxpayer
|5
|Hablas espanol? City wants Spanish-speaking fir...
|May 21
|goback
|4
|Fiveash turd
|May 20
|Billy
|10
|Robo robbed
|May 20
|Chris C
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC