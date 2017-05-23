Teen who died in Dunkirk was reportedly a runaway from Auburn
A teenager who died over the weekend in Brooks Memorial Hospital was reportedly a runaway from a facility 170 miles away. According to Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano, on Saturday, a teenager was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital.
