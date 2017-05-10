SUNY - SFredoniaa s 190th graduation ceremony
At top left, assortment of messages placed on graduation caps show that Fredonia graduates are ready to leave their mark in the world.a SBelow that, President Virginia Horvath congratulates Hannah Glaser, recipient of a master's degree. At top right, Sharrell Halley shows that she's excited to receive her degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alex Rivera
|7 hr
|Steve
|4
|Robo robbed
|Fri
|Wonteverlearn
|3
|god is good
|Thu
|Grammar Goddess
|10
|This website is going to get sued
|May 11
|Clifford
|5
|Smells like dog food
|May 10
|Hogan
|2
|Protesting in Dunkirk
|May 9
|NaZdrowie
|6
|Climate change believers trash fredonia
|May 8
|G money
|8
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC