School budget votes begin this afternoon; what are you voting on?

The 18 school districts of Chautauqua County and Randolph in Cattaraugus County will be provided voting machine services by the Chautauqua County Board of Elections for today's school district elections. The hours for the school votes are: Brocton, noon to 8 p.m.; Cassadaga Valley, 2 to 8 p.m.; Chautauqua Lake, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Dunkirk, noon to 9 p.m.; Forestville, 1 to 8 p.m.; Fredonia, 2 to 9 p.m.; Pine Valley, noon to 9 p.m.; Ripley, 2 to 8 p.m.; Silver Creek, 1 to 9 p.m; Westfield, 2 to 8 p.m..

