Safe Boating Week observed at pier

Submitted Photo: Members of the Dunkirk U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 34 held a "Ready Set Wear It!" event Saturday, May 20 on the Dunkirk city pier. Members of the public were invited to put on a PFD to have their photo taken and registered their name to help break the world record.

