S.O.A.R. discusses issues, sets next meeting

The regular monthly meeting of S.O.A.R., Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, Chapter 4-1, was recently held at the Steelworkers Local 2693 Union Hall on E. Fourth Street in Dunkirk. Vice President Roger Calanni filled in for absent excused President Jim Bickhart, opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, and a moment of silence for deceased steelworkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.