S.O.A.R. discusses issues, sets next meeting
The regular monthly meeting of S.O.A.R., Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, Chapter 4-1, was recently held at the Steelworkers Local 2693 Union Hall on E. Fourth Street in Dunkirk. Vice President Roger Calanni filled in for absent excused President Jim Bickhart, opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, and a moment of silence for deceased steelworkers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|4 hr
|haha
|32
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|20 hr
|Former customer
|39
|thank u Chelsea
|Fri
|Elliot
|4
|Brittany and Matt
|Fri
|jamestownftw
|29
|god is good
|Thu
|joe
|1
|This website is going to get sued
|Thu
|Post off
|1
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|Thu
|ThankGodidontlive...
|359
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC