S.O.A.R. discusses issues, sets next ...

S.O.A.R. discusses issues, sets next meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Observer

The regular monthly meeting of S.O.A.R., Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, Chapter 4-1, was recently held at the Steelworkers Local 2693 Union Hall on E. Fourth Street in Dunkirk. Vice President Roger Calanni filled in for absent excused President Jim Bickhart, opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, and a moment of silence for deceased steelworkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High 4 hr haha 32
Javier pagan no jail time!!!!! 20 hr Former customer 39
thank u Chelsea Fri Elliot 4
Brittany and Matt Fri jamestownftw 29
god is good Thu joe 1
This website is going to get sued Thu Post off 1
dk bandits (Jun '13) Thu ThankGodidontlive... 359
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC