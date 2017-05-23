Robert Schwertfager
Robert D. Schwertfager Swede, age 84, of Fredonia, N.Y., passed away peacefully and quietly in the arms of his loving wife and daughter at Brooks Memorial Hospital after a brief illness early Saturday evening, May 20, 2017. Bob was born on August 20, 1932 in Dunkirk to the late Walter and Pauline Schwertfager.
