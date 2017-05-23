Robert Schwertfager

Robert D. Schwertfager Swede, age 84, of Fredonia, N.Y., passed away peacefully and quietly in the arms of his loving wife and daughter at Brooks Memorial Hospital after a brief illness early Saturday evening, May 20, 2017. Bob was born on August 20, 1932 in Dunkirk to the late Walter and Pauline Schwertfager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.