Robert Schwertfager

Robert Schwertfager

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Observer

Robert D. Schwertfager Swede, age 84, of Fredonia, N.Y., passed away peacefully and quietly in the arms of his loving wife and daughter at Brooks Memorial Hospital after a brief illness early Saturday evening, May 20, 2017. Bob was born on August 20, 1932 in Dunkirk to the late Walter and Pauline Schwertfager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What will it take for Dunkirk to thrive once ag... 4 hr a guy with a brain 9
Mellisa Meadows Druggie 4 hr a guy with a brain 9
Which Rosas 4 hr Angry taxpayer 5
News Hablas espanol? City wants Spanish-speaking fir... May 21 goback 4
Fiveash turd May 20 Billy 10
Robo robbed May 20 Chris C 4
This website is going to get sued May 20 Nicki 11
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC