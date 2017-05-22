Red Wing/Carriage House reunion planned
The main pavilion at Point Gratiot in Dunkirk has been secured for Sept. 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. The committee is inviting all former and retired workers, both union and management, who worked at the plants in Fredonia and Dunkirk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What will it take for Dunkirk to thrive once ag...
|3 hr
|joe
|3
|Mellisa Meadows Druggie
|5 hr
|Wanksta
|7
|Which Rosas
|10 hr
|Chris C
|4
|Hablas espanol? City wants Spanish-speaking fir...
|Sun
|goback
|4
|Fiveash turd
|May 20
|Billy
|10
|Robo robbed
|May 20
|Chris C
|4
|This website is going to get sued
|May 20
|Nicki
|11
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC