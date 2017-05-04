Rainfall totals top 2 inches for last...

Rainfall totals top 2 inches for last 48 hours

OBSERVER Photo by Patty Hammond High water levels were evident throughout the region, including in the town of Dunkirk off Route 5. You're going to need that umbrella for the remainder of the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, rain will continue today and Sunday wth temperatures hovering in the mid 40s.

