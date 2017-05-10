Photo by Rebecca Cuthbert
Sheridan Bay Park, a longtime area draw on the Lake Erie shore, is about to receive a needed jolt, thanks to a $100,000 State and Municipal Facilities program grant from New York Sen. Catharine Young's office. Sheridan officials have been working with former Dunkirk city mayor Anthony J. Dolce through A.J. Dolce Consulting for months to obtain grant money to improve the park.
