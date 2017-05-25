NCCA holds last meeting until fall

The Northern Chautauqua Clubs Associates recently held their last regular meeting of the season at the World War II Veterans Club in Dunkirk. Cas The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a moment of silence for deceased members of the clubs, especially remembering deceased veterans.

